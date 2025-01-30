Credit cards are a great way to earn rewards and cashbacks when used wisely. Your credit limit is the maximum amount you can spend on your card. Increasing your limit can provide more flexibility for larger purchases, improve your credit utilisation ratio, and boost your credit score. If you have an Axis Bank credit card, you can request a limit increase, but certain eligibility criteria must be met.

Eligibility criteria for Axis Bank credit card limit increase The credit card must be active.

You must ensure that there is no history of missed payments of your credit card bill.

Your card must have been active for at least 3 months from the date it was issued.

No recent limit change (increase or decrease) or Instant Loan taken in the last 6 months.

If PAN details are not updated for the card, the credit limit cannot be increased.

Documents required for Axis Bank credit card limit increase If you are an Axis Bank Salary Account holder, you do not require additional documents.

In the case of non-salary accounts, you must submit the last 2 months' salary slips.

Self-employed individuals need to provide the latest ITRs for the past 2 financial years with income computation.

You require a minimum 6-month gap between the filing dates of the two ITRs.

Ensure the Aadhaar card number is masked in the submitted ITR. Steps to increase Axis Bank credit card limit Using Axis Bank mobile app: Log in to the Axis Mobile App.

Go to the ‘Credit Card’ section and select your card.

Navigate to ‘Total Controls’ and check for the ‘Limit Increase’ option.

If your credit card is eligible, place a request for a limit increase.

If not eligible, you will receive a prompt indicating that your card is currently ineligible for a limit increase. Using Axis Bank internet banking: Log in to your Axis Bank Internet Banking account.

Go to ‘Accounts’ and select ‘My Credit Cards’.

Click on ‘Limit Enhancement’ and check for the ‘Limit Increase’ option.

If eligible, submit a request for the limit enhancement.

If not eligible, you will receive a prompt stating your card is currently ineligible for a limit increase.

Factors to remember before increasing your credit card limit Credit utilisation ratio: A higher limit can help you to improve your credit utilisation ratio, which will help to improve your credit score.

Use responsibly: Having a higher credit limit provides you more flexibility. However, if you’re not careful, you could end up overspending. Delays in paying your bill or a high credit ratio can negatively impact your credit score.

Large purchases: With a higher limit you can make larger purchases without going over your card's limit.

Emergency funds: A higher limit can also help you to be prepared for emergencies.

In conclusion, you must be mindful of your spending limit and use your card only when necessary. This way you can avoid any unnecessary financial burdens and make most out of your credit card benefits.