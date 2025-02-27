If you are a credit card holder then proper credit management is extremely crucial for you. It will help you in maintaining a healthy financial history. Further, one way to raise your credit score is by raising your credit limit. Still, you should aim to do it without damaging your credit score.
To put it simply, your credit score is nothing but your credit profile. As soon as you opt for a credit card based on your credit score it becomes a part of your identity. How you repay your loans and make consistent repayments speaks a lot about your character. Your credit score hence is nothing but a certificate of your integrity and character. That is why increasing your credit limit without harming your credit score is extremely important.
A credit limit increase is a fair way to lower your credit utilisation ratio, which is 30% of your credit score. Suppose you have a credit card with the limit of ₹50,000 and the outstanding amount is ₹20,000. Now increasing the limit to ₹100,000 lowers your credit utilisation ratio from 40% to 20%, thus increasing your credit score.
Therefore, you should focus on increasing your credit limit judiciously to increase your credit score, by following the correct methods.
By doing all these and being a responsible credit user, all reasonable credit card consumers can enhance their financial well-being without hurting their credit score. Make smart credit management your priority at all times to take the benefit of having a high credit limit.
