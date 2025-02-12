Want a higher ICICI credit card limit? Here’s how to get it approved

ICICI Bank provides credit cards offering exciting rewards and cashbacks on travel, dining, online shopping and much more. Having a higher credit limit on your ICICI Bank credit card makes it possible to handle more financial responsibilities easily as well as keep a good credit score. You can increase your ICICI Bank credit card limit in four quick and easy ways.

Steps to increase your ICICI Bank credit card limit Via SMS Type CRLIM <last 4 digits of your card> and send it to 5676766.

If you are eligible, your credit limit will be raised to the maximum available limit.

Via the iMobile app Go to the ‘iMobile Pay App’ and log in.

Then, click on the ‘Cards, Loans & Forex’ section.

Select your credit card number.

Go to ‘Manage Card’.

Under ‘More Options’, click on ‘Manage Credit Limit’.

Choose the desired credit limit and make the request.

You will be sent a confirmation message and the new limit will be immediately available. Note: To Download the iMobile Pay App send SMS iMobile to 5676766 to get the download link.

Via internet banking Log in to your ICICI Bank Internet Banking account.

Go to ‘My Accounts’ and choose ‘Credit Card’.

Click on ‘Go’ under ‘Manage Credit Limit’.

You will see ‘Existing Credit Limit’ and ‘Maximum Credit Limit’.

Select your desired credit limit and continue.

You will be sent an OTP to verify your registered mobile number.

Submit the request after entering the OTP.

Once approved you will receive a confirmation message and the new limit will be immediately available. Via customer care helpline Call ICICI Bank Customer Care at: 1860 120 7777 (Personal Banking & Gold Banking)

1800 103 8181 (Wealth Customers)

Request a credit limit increase by speaking with a customer care executive.

Provide the necessary card details and go through the verification process.

The executive will help you to increase your credit limit if you are eligible.

The new limit will be updated once approved, and you will receive a confirmation message. Key advantages of ICICI Bank credit card limit increase Boosts credit score: A higher credit limit can lower your credit utilisation ratio, a key factor in credit score calculation, potentially improving your credit score.

Greater purchasing power: Helps manage large expenses without straining your finances.

Maximised rewards: Higher spending capacity allows you to earn more cashback, points, or rewards on eligible transactions.

Improved financial flexibility: Provides better control over your finances and helps handle unexpected emergencies more efficiently.

In conclusion, improving your credit limit can help you improve your overall credit profile. However, you must make sure that you keep your finances in check and do not get tempted with the increased limit and end up spending more than you can actually afford. Hence, avoid using your credit card unnecessarily to avoid any debt traps.