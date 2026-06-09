Want a lower home loan rate? These 7 simple moves could save you lakhs

Even a small reduction in your home loan interest rate can translate into substantial savings over the loan tenure. Here are several ways to bring down your borrowing costs—from maintaining a strong credit score and choosing the right lender to opting for a suitable loan structure. Here's a look at some effective strategies to secure a lower home loan interest rate.
On Friday, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and announced a raft of measures to attract foreign capital and support the rupee.
Real estate industry bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO hailed the decision saying a stable interest rate regime would help sustain housing demand.
CREDAI President Shekhar G Patel said RBI policy indicates a calibrated response amidst the current global economic environment. "With geopolitical tensions, inflationary concerns, and currency volatility continuing to influence markets globally, policy continuity will bode well for the real estate sector and help sustain overall market stability," he notes
Meanwhlie. NAREDCO President Parveen Jain described it as a positive development for both the economy and the real estate sector. "With borrowing costs remaining steady, homebuyers will not face any additional burden on home loan repayments, which should support housing demand, particularly in the mid-income and affordable housing segments," he added.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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