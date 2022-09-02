Want a lower mortgage rate? Take someone else’s loan5 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Loan assumptions remain rare, but interest in them is rising as buyers face mortgage rates near multiyear highs
Dave and Melissa Hostetler considered cutting the list price again on their Rockville, Md., home in June. Instead they decided to dangle another goody before prospective buyers: their low-rate mortgage could come with the house.