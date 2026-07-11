Want Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu in your portfolio? 5 China ETFs Indian investors should know about

It is always a good idea to extend the diversification of your equity portfolio geographically. And getting into China — the world's second-largest economy — can be particularly appealing. Here's a look at what are China-focused ETFs, whether they are worth investing in and how much you should hold in your protfolio.
China ETFs are funds that track publicly listed Chinese companies. The issuing company purchases the underlying asset (such as stocks, bonds or currency), and investors purchase shares in the fund. As the underlying assets rise and fall, so does the value of your fund investment.
However, investing in China ETFs carries risks, such as trade tensions with the U.S. and other geopolitical factors.
For Indian investors investing directly in Chinese companies is extremely complicated. Instead of trying to pick winners, a more convenient approach is to gain exposure through US-listed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).
These ETFs invest in a diversified basket of Chinese companies across sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics and advanced manufacturing, allowing nvestors to participate in China's long-term innovation story while reducing the stock-specific risks
Here’s a list of some AI, tech and China-focused ETFs that include exposure to companies in AI, semiconductors, robotics, and tech innovation:
“China is concentrated on manufacturing. Its the factory of the world, on the other hand, America focuses more on valuation. So China is always a good bet, since I believe US Markets could see some correction, China immediately becomes lucrative to stay invested in,” Sidharth Sogani is CEO of Blue Aster Capital (Bahrain) and CREBACO Global
A 10 to 15 % exposure on Asian markets is good for institutional investors. iShares MSCI China ETF andKraneShares CSI China Internet ETF would be my suggestion, he concludes
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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