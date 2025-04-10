Want an ICICI credit card? Here’s how to apply using netbanking and iMobile app

Credit cards offer reward points and cashbacks through which you can save on your transactions while not compromising your lifestyle. ICICI Bank offers credit cards which provide exclusive deals on travel, entertainment, dining as well as on daily shopping. You can apply for an ICICI credit card online as well as offline as per your convenience.
Note: The eligibility criteria might vary depending on the card variant as well as your overall profile.
Criteria
Details
Age
Between 21 to 60 years
Occupation
salaried and self-employed professionals can apply
Note: The documents required might vary depending on the card variant as well as your overall profile.
Identity proof
PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI or any other government approved photo ID proof
Address proof
Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement or any other government approved address proof
Income proof
Latest one or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
|Rs. 0
|ICICI Coral credit card
|Rs. 500
|ICICI Bank Sapphiro credit card
|Rs. 3500
|Adani One ICICI Bank Signature credit card
|Rs. 5000
|ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card
|Rs. 12499
|Times Black ICICI Bank credit card
|Rs. 20000
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending. Hence, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid a huge bill which you may not be able to repay. Even a single missed payment can hurt your credit score which can reduce your chances of future borrowing.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
