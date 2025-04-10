Want an ICICI credit card? Here’s how to apply using netbanking and iMobile app

Credit cards offer reward points and cashbacks through which you can save on your transactions while not compromising your lifestyle. ICICI Bank offers credit cards which provide exclusive deals on travel, entertainment, dining as well as on daily shopping. You can apply for an ICICI credit card online as well as offline as per your convenience.

How to apply for ICICI credit card Via netbanking: Visit website: Navigate to ICICI Bank’s credit card section.​

Navigate to ICICI Bank’s credit card section.​ Review cards: Compare the benefits of different cards and select the one matching your needs.​

Compare the benefits of different cards and select the one matching your needs.​ Apply: After this, you will be taken to the application form.​

After this, you will be taken to the application form.​ Complete the application form: Personal details including your name, date of birth, contact information, employment information and income.​

Personal details including your name, date of birth, contact information, employment information and income.​ Submit the application: Check that all the information is accurate and submit the form.

Also Read | Applying for a credit card? Take a decision after considering these 6 factors

Via iMobile app: Download the app: The iMobile App is available for download on both the Android and iOS platforms.

The iMobile App is available for download on both the Android and iOS platforms. Log in or register: Use your existing credentials or register as a new user.​

Use your existing credentials or register as a new user.​ Navigate to 'cards & forex' section: Within the app, select the option to apply for a credit card.​

Within the app, select the option to apply for a credit card.​ Choose a credit card: Browse and select the card that suits your requirements.​

Browse and select the card that suits your requirements.​ Complete the application: Enter the necessary details and submit your application. ICICI credit card eligibility criteria Note: The eligibility criteria might vary depending on the card variant as well as your overall profile.

Criteria Details Age Between 21 to 60 years Occupation salaried and self-employed professionals can apply

ICICI credit card documents required Note: The documents required might vary depending on the card variant as well as your overall profile.

Identity proof PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI or any other government approved photo ID proof Address proof Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement or any other government approved address proof Income proof Latest one or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement

Source: Paisabazaar

Top ICICI credit cards 2025

Credit card Annual fee Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Rs. 0 ICICI Coral credit card Rs. 500 ICICI Bank Sapphiro credit card Rs. 3500 Adani One ICICI Bank Signature credit card Rs. 5000 ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card Rs. 12499 Times Black ICICI Bank credit card Rs. 20000

Source: Paisabazaar

1. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card Key features: 5% Cashback on Amazon purchases for Prime members.

3% Cashback on Amazon purchases for Non-Prime members.

2% Cashback on transactions at Amazon Pay partner merchants.

1% Cashback on all other spends.

1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver at all petrol pumps across India.

Up to 5% Cashback on eligible Amazon purchases.

1% Cashback on all offline transactions. 2. ICICI Coral credit card Key features: Earn 2 Reward Points per ₹ 100 spent; 1 Reward Point per ₹ 100 on utilities & insurance.

100 spent; 1 Reward Point per 100 on utilities & insurance. 25% Discount (up to ₹ 100) on BookMyShow & Inox, twice a month on minimum 2 tickets.

100) on BookMyShow & Inox, twice a month on minimum 2 tickets. 1 Complimentary Railway Lounge Access per quarter on spending ₹ 5,000+ in the previous quarter.

5,000+ in the previous quarter. Bonus Reward Points: 2,000 on spending ₹ 2 Lakh + 1,000 on spending ₹ 1 Lakh.

2 Lakh + 1,000 on spending 1 Lakh. 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver at HPCL petrol pumps.

Up to 3,000 Bonus Reward Points on meeting spending milestones. 3. ICICI Bank Sapphiro credit card Key features: Earn 2 Reward Points per ₹ 100 spent domestically; 1 Reward Point per ₹ 100 on utilities & insurance.

100 spent domestically; 1 Reward Point per 100 on utilities & insurance. Complimentary Golf Benefits – Up to 4 rounds/lessons per month on spending ₹ 50,000+ in the previous month.

50,000+ in the previous month. Buy 1, Get ₹ 500 Off on the 2nd ticket via BookMyShow, twice a month.

500 Off on the 2nd ticket via BookMyShow, twice a month. Bonus Reward Points: 4,000 on annual spends of ₹ 4 Lakh + 2,000 on every ₹ 1 Lakh spent in an anniversary year.

4 Lakh + 2,000 on every 1 Lakh spent in an anniversary year. Joining Perks: Complimentary vouchers worth ₹ 9,000+.

9,000+. 4X Reward Points on international transactions.

Joining fee: ₹ 6,500 4. Adani One ICICI Bank Signature credit card Key features: Activation Benefits worth ₹ 9,000.

9,000. Premium Perks: 4 lounge upgrades per quarter, 4 valet parking, and 4 premium car parking annually.

Porter Services: 2 per ₹ 1 Lakh spent (Max. 8 per year).

1 Lakh spent (Max. 8 per year). BookMyShow Offer: 50% off, up to ₹ 500, twice a month.

500, twice a month. Exclusive Airport Privileges.

Earn up to 7% Adani Reward Points. 5. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card Key features: ₹ 3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers on annual spends of ₹ 4 Lakh & ₹ 8 Lakh.

3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers on annual spends of 4 Lakh & 8 Lakh. Unlimited golf rounds/lessons via Golftripz.

EazyDiner Membership: Up to 50% off on dining in India & Dubai + 2,000 EazyPoints on joining.

BookMyShow Offer: Buy 1, get up to ₹ 750 off on the 2nd ticket, twice a month.

750 off on the 2nd ticket, twice a month. 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 1,000/month) on transactions below ₹ 4,000.

1,000/month) on transactions below 4,000. Low forex markup fee of 2%.

Taj Epicure & EazyDiner Prime memberships.

Unlimited airport lounge access. 6. Times Black ICICI Bank credit card Key features: 2% reward points on domestic spends, 2.5% on international spends.

Reward points value: Up to ₹ 1 per point.

1 per point. Low forex markup fee of 1.49%.

Unlimited domestic & international airport lounge access.

Activation benefits from EaseMyTrip, Toni&Guy, Interflora, Zomato, and more.

Milestone rewards worth up to ₹ 50,000 on annual spends of ₹ 20 Lakh.

50,000 on annual spends of 20 Lakh. Luxury lifestyle perks and milestone benefits worth ₹ 70,000.

Also Read | How to maximise travel rewards with credit cards in 2025?

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending. Hence, make sure that you use your credit card only when necessary so that you can avoid a huge bill which you may not be able to repay. Even a single missed payment can hurt your credit score which can reduce your chances of future borrowing.