Want free airport lounge access without spending more? 5 credit cards travellers can consider in August this year

Credit cards are no longer just a payment tool, with many offering rewards and travel-related benefits to customers. Among these, complimentary airport lounge access has emerged as a valuable perk, particularly for people who fly frequently.
Instead of waiting in busy airport terminals, eligible cardholders can use lounges to relax before boarding or during layovers, with facilities such as complimentary food and drinks, Wi-Fi and comfortable seating often available.
However, this benefit is becoming increasingly difficult to access for free. Banks are revising their credit card policies by setting minimum spending thresholds, limiting complimentary lounge visits and, in some cases, scrapping the facility altogether.
Despite banks tightening lounge-access rules, some credit cards still provide complimentary airport lounge visits without requiring customers to meet a minimum spending threshold.
The PNB Luxura Premium Metal Credit Card provides unlimited complimentary access to both domestic and international airport lounges. The card also offers zero forex markup on overseas transactions, according to NDTV Profit.
Users earn 4 reward points for every ₹100 spent, while eligible dining and travel transactions come with 3X reward points.
Joining fee: ₹4,999 + GST
Annual fee: ₹1,999 + GST
The Equitas Selfe Credit Card provides one complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter, giving cardholders up to four free visits annually.
The quarterly quota does not roll over, meaning any unused visit expires at the end of the respective quarter.
Joining fee: ₹1,000
Annual fee: ₹1,000
Cardholders receive 12 free domestic airport lounge visits each year. The benefit does not have a quarterly limit and is not linked to any minimum spending condition.
Joining/Renewal fee: ₹3,000 + applicable taxes
This card provides two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year without a minimum spending requirement.
However, the bank stopped offering complimentary international lounge access on the card from October 15, 2024.
Annual fee: ₹350 + GST
Renewal fee: ₹350 + GST from the second year
The renewal fee is waived if the cardholder spends ₹50,000 or more during the previous year.
The IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card offers eight complimentary domestic lounge visits annually, capped at two visits per quarter. It also includes two free international airport lounge visits each year.
Joining/Annual fee: Nil — lifetime free card
Regular travellers can benefit significantly from complimentary lounge access, but customers should check the latest terms, fees, conditions and eligibility requirements before applying, as banks may revise their lounge-access policies from time to time.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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