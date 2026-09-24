Want insurance cover on your loan? IRDAI proposes new rules for lenders bundling the two; details here

Taking a loan with insurance cover could soon come with clearer choices for borrowers, with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposing new safeguards around such bundled offerings.

The proposals, laid down in a consultancy paper released on Wednesday, are part of a sweeping overhaul of insurance distribution that could put pressure on insurers and distributors to reduce distribution costs and commissions.

What is loan insurance? This insurance helps in covering loan repayments in the event that the borrower is unable to make payments due to certain circumstances. These events typically include death, disability, or involuntary unemployment.

Loan protection insurance provides assurance by alleviating the risk of default and ensuring that the borrower's creditworthiness remains intact.

The premium increases the total cost of the loan. Therefore, borrowers must examine the additional cost before considering such a cover to determine if they can accommodate it within their budget.

The decision to take out a new loan, purchase an insurance cover on it, and determine how to repay it should not be made in haste. Before making such a decision as a sensible borrower, one should review various loan offers, compare interest rates, features, and terms. Under the proposed rules, IRDAI seeks to bring this exact clarity to the decision-making process.

What IRDAI proposes for insurance-linked loans The consultation paper proposes allowing insurance-linked loan packages where there is a specific and demonstrable benefit to the customer.

For example, a lender may offer a lower interest rate if the borrower provides additional security in form of term life insurance equal to the loan amount or property insurance equal to loan amount provided for a property.

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However, such conditional package should have following safeguards to enable the borrower to take an informed decision and provide consent, according to the insurance regulator. Check the proposed rules below:

Interest rate disclosure: The borrower should be informed about the interest rate with and without such additional insurance security.

The borrower should be informed about the interest rate with and without such additional insurance security. Freedom to choose insurer: There should be no binding that the additional insurance security should be purchased from the same bank or NBFC that provides the loan.

There should be no binding that the additional insurance security should be purchased from the same bank or NBFC that provides the loan. Insurance cover: Premium for the insurance product should be paid separately and directly by the customer from their account, debit card or credit card, and not out of the loan amount. This distinction would give borrowers a clearer picture of the insurance cost, rather than having the premium folded into the loan amount and its overall cost.

What about health insurance? The insurance regulator also noted that packaging health benefit cover with home or motor loans against critical illness should be discouraged as that is likely to be cost-inefficient for borrowers.

"Packaging health benefit cover with home or motor loans against risk of critical illness is to be discouraged as that is likely to be cost inefficient for borrowers," per the consulting paper issued by IRDAI.

The regulator also aim to enhance transparency for customers, giving them an upper-hand while making product choices and control when making decisions.