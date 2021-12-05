Bank FD (fixed deposit) has remained one of the most favoured short term investment options among the investors who have low risk appetite. In fact, it has remained a traditional investment tool among the senior citizens for risk-free income post-retirement. However, in the wake of Covid-19 crisis, bank FD rates have gone down drastically and in such scenario post office FD can be a better option for investors.

According to tax and investment experts bank FD rates being offered these days are not enough to beat the rate of inflation and hence investors interested in FD can look at this post office scheme for higher yield as post office FD interest rates offered on 1 year, 2 year and 3 year tenor is 5.5 per cent, almost close to annual rate of average inflation.

Advising FD investors to look at post office option; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Bank FD has remained traditional investment option among those investors who don't want to take risk and keep their liquidity option open in the case of financial emergency. Prior to Covid-19 crisis, banks were offering FD interest rates to such an extent where the investor was able to match the annual inflation if not been able to beat this annual inflation of near 5-6 per cent. But, even today, post office is offering FD interest rate starting from 5.5 per cent to 6.7 per cent, which is close to annual inflation growth."

Post office FD interest rate

As per the India Post website, a depositor is given 5.5 per cent annual interest rate on one year, two year and three year post office FD whereas on post office FD for a tenor of 5 years, annual interest rate offered is 6.7 per cent per annum. Investors must note that post office FD interest rate is payable annually but calculated on a quarterly basis. Post office FD account can be opened for 1 year, 2 year, 3 year and 5 year tenor. Post office FD account can be opened with minimum of ₹1000 and in multiple of ₹100. There is no maximum limit for investment in post office FD account.

On maturity depositor may further extend the post office Term Deposit account for another tenure for which account was initially opened. Interest rate applicable to respective TD account on the day of maturity shall be applicable to the extended period.

Income tax benefit

Post office FD investment under 5 year tenor qualifies for the income tax benefit under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.