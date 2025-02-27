Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT is an emerging way of generating passive income. This kind of passive wealth generation is becoming increasingly popular among Indian investors today. REITs give an individual the capability to invest in the real estate business without putting assets in their hands, but with a certain and regular source of returns.
It is extremely critical for prospective investors to understand that properties under REITs are handled by professionals. That's why an investor in REIT is relieved from any technical experience or handling of properties under REITs. A REIT now is a basket of sound quality properties. Apart from the same, profits made by such properties in the way of rents, taxes etc., are distributed among the equity holders of such REITs proportionate like units of a mutual fund.
REITs are organizations which purchase and deal rental income-yielding property assets. Assets such as: Commercial properties, shopping malls, residential flats etc. They mobilize funds from investors, by issuing units of proportion of such properties like a unit of mutual fund. Such income thus generated, is distributed to investors through regular pay out such as dividend, interest or return of capital.
Now for earning passive income from REITs, you need to keep the following ideas in mind:
Therefore, REITs form an easy and efficient channel through which investors can earn passive returns on real estate with minimal or no direct exposure to properties. Due to their stable cash flows, diversification benefits, and minimal capital requirements, REITs form a vehicle for wealth creation.
However, it has to be kept in mind that investment in REIT is also interest rate and market condition sensitive. Hence, prior to investment, it is also advisable to seek the opinion of expert financial market consultants.
Disclaimer: Investment in REIT involves market risk. It is advisable to consult a financial expert prior to investment.
