Want to accumulate ₹50 lakh in the next 12 years? Here's how much you need to invest in SIP

The higher the rate of return on investment, the faster you achieve your financial goals. Additionally, the more focused you are on your financial goals and the timeline to achieve them, the easier it becomes to formulate a financial plan.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published31 Dec 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Your mutual fund corpus depends on your SIP, the time period, and the rate of return.
If you want to meet your financial goals over the next 12 years by investing in mutual funds, it is imperative to maintain financial discipline.

The more focused you are on your financial goals and the timeline for achieving them, the easier it is to formulate a financial plan. Here, we assume that you aim to accumulate 50 lakh in the next 12 years. How much systematic investment plan (SIP) do you think you would need to do that?

Over a period of 12 years, you would need to invest anywhere between 22.5 lakh and 27.9 lakh, subject to the rate of return your investment earns. Here, we assume four different scenarios (for the sake of convenience), although the actual scenario could be different from any of the following.

Monthly SIP required to save 50 lakh

I. When the rate of return is 9%: When your investment gives you a return of 9% per annum, you would need an SIP of 19,401 a month for the next 12 years to save 50 lakh. Cumulatively, you would need to invest 27.94 lakh.

II. When the rate of return is 10%: When your investment delivers a return of 10% per annum, you would need an SIP of 18,087 (i.e., a total of 26.05 lakh) to be able to accumulate 50 lakh by December 2037.

ROI (%) SIP (Rs) Investment (Rs)
12 15,67122.57 lakh
11 16,844 24.26 lakh
10 18,087 26.05 lakh
9 19,401 27.94 lakh

(Source: SIP Calculator)

III. When the rate of return is 11%: The SIP required would fall when your investment delivers a higher return of 11%. In this scenario, an average investor would need a monthly SIP of 16,844 (total of 24.26 lakh) to accumulate 50 lakh in the next 12 years.

IV. When the rate of return is 12%: Finally, in case you invest in a fund that delivers an annualised return of 12% in the next 12 years, you would need to invest a monthly SIP of 15,671 (i.e., a total of 22.57 lakh).

(Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.)

