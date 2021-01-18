Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people now prefer to get most of their work done from the comfort of their homes. With the digital modes of banking and doorstep banking facility. financial transactions have become seamless and hassle-free. Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken by PSB Alliance through which customers can avail major Banking transaction services at their Door Step. "Why visit the Bank when the Bank is ready to visit your home? Choose PNB's doorstep banking and Stay Safe!" Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a tweet.

Salient Features of PNB doorstep banking facility

1)PNB offers doorstep banking services to its customers (Individual/Corporate) for pick up of cash from their premises/offices where proper KYC procedures have been followed.

2) Customers have to just fill in the enrolment form and execute an agreement with its branch to avail the facility.

3) The cash is picked-up within normal business hours of the Bank.

4) Complimentary pickup of Cheques is allowed, along with cash pick-up.

5) Customer may opt any of the following options

On-call pick up: Bank`s representative visits customer's residence or office on his request, which may be lodged through telephone/fax.

Beat pick up: Bank`s representative visits customer's residence or office daily for pick- up of Cash.

Free of cost option: Customers who agree to keep desired float balance in their SF/CA account are waived off all charges for cash pick-up

Benefits

No need to visit a branch for depositing cash

Secured and insured

Timely pick up of cash

Low service charges

The PSB Alliance Doorstep Banking Services may be availed by the customers of State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sindh Bank.

