Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people now prefer to get most of their work done from the comfort of their homes. With the digital modes of banking and doorstep banking facility. financial transactions have become seamless and hassle-free. Door Step Banking is one such initiative taken by PSB Alliance through which customers can avail major Banking transaction services at their Door Step. "Why visit the Bank when the Bank is ready to visit your home? Choose PNB's doorstep banking and Stay Safe!" Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a tweet.