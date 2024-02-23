Want to become a crorepati before your retirement? Here is ideal SIP to amass ₹5 crore
Mutual fund SIP calculator: To amass a corpus of ₹5 crore by the age of 60, you'll need to make monthly investments based on your current age and risk tolerance
Mutual fund SIP calculator: You don't become a crorepati in a day, it requires a systematic investment plan (SIP): years of hard labour before you taste the sweet ‘cash fruit’. Many people seek advice on how to build a retirement fund of ₹5 crore. According to personal finance experts, the key takeaway is to begin saving early in your career to benefit from favourable investment returns. Even a year's delay in retirement planning can greatly affect the corpus of your retirement fund. Hence, one should start early to reap the benefits of the magic of compounding.