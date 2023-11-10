Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights ( Diwali 2023 ) is here. People usually buy metal - gold, silver, copper, bronze- on this auspicious day. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is considered very auspicious, and is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth.

The word Dhanteras is derived from two words 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. This year Dhanteras falls on November 10. The festival will be followed by Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Diwali, the main festival, on November 12, Govardhan Puja on November 13, and Bhai Dooj on November 14.

Not only financial, but the yellow metal holds huge cultural significance too. People buy gold during Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth. This is also considered a rewarding investment in the long run.

Auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras

Dhantеras prеsеnts a unique opportunity to invitе wеalth, abundancе, and prospеrity into onе's lifе. According to Acharya Dr Lavbhushan, Corporate Astrologer, strategically timing your Dhantеras purchasеs likе gold during thе dеsignatеd auspicious timе, can significantly еnhancе thе bеnеfits of this momеntous occasion.

“This yеar, thе Dhantеras Muhurat commеncеs at 12:35 PM on Novеmbеr 10th and еxtеnds until 1:57 PM on Novеmbеr 11th," said Acharya Dr Lavbhushan.

Aligning your purchasеs with this auspicious pеriod is bеliеvеd to amplify thе positivе еnеrgiеs associatеd with nеw acquisitions, fostеring a morе prospеrous and fulfilling lifе, he added.

When to buy gold on Dhanteras( November 10)?

So. if you are planning to buy a gold coin or jewellery on Dhanteras, November 10, the shubh muhurat is 12:35 pm onwards.

When to buy gold on November 11?

In case you plan to buy gold on November 11, you can make your purchases till 1:57 pm.

