Want to buy gold on Dhanteras 2023? Know auspicious time on November 10
Dhanteras, the festival of lights, marks the beginning of Diwali. It is considered auspicious to buy gold on this day. Dhanteras falls on November 10
Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights (Diwali 2023) is here. People usually buy metal - gold, silver, copper, bronze- on this auspicious day. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is considered very auspicious, and is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth.