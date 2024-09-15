Want to cancel your Netflix subscription? Try it on SiHub, a cool hack all should know!

Have you ever faced a situation wherein you got your debit card linked to a portal for a monthly subscription to use a service such as Netflix or something else? And now you want to discontinue the service with immediate effect? There could be a number of reasons for this. Either you enrolled for it by mistake, or you changed your mind, or something else.

The process is quite simple when the subscription is done on Google Android. You can simply follow the following steps:

Go to Android >> click the initial of your name (e.g. R or V) on the upper right corner >> go to payments and subscriptions >> click subscriptions.

Here, you will find the list of the apps to which you have taken a subscription. You can now see click ‘unsubscribe’ written against the respective app that you wish to unsubscribe.

However, when you took a subscription on a website, then the process is slightly different.

Although you can call up the customer care of your bank, or even go to the bank branch, or speak to your dedicated personal banker if any, but the most convenient and fast way to set the ball rolling is to do it online on SiHub platform.

What is SiHub? For the unversed, SiHub is an e-mandate solution that enables a debit cardholder to provide e-mandate on their debit card for recurring payment transactions. On Sihub, you can view your mandate, modify it and even cancel it.

Now without much ado, let us explain the process to discontinue or cancel your subscription linked to your debit card.

Steps to follow to unsubscribe your subscriptions Step 1: Go to the https://www.sihub.in/managesi/ followed by the bank’s name in the URL. For example, if it’s State Bank of India, you should enter sihub.in/managesi/sbi. Or, if it’s ICICI Bank, you should enter sihub.in/managesi/icici.

In case of PNB and Bank of Baroda, you need to enter sihub.in/managesi/pnb and sihub.in/managesi/bankofbaroda/, respectively.

Step 2: Now you press ‘continue’ to reach the ‘log in’ page of your debit card.

Step 3: If you have yet not signed up, you need to create an account simply by entering the name, email ID and password. Alternatively, if you already have an account, you can simply log in by entering your email ID and password.

Step 4: Once the login is done, you will see your debit card details. and the standing instructions that you have given already.

This is the page you see when you enter your SiHub account.

Step 5: Here you can choose the mandate that you want to cancel. You can click ‘cancel’, or enter edit and then cancel it in the next step.

Now, your card will not be debited from next month onwards.