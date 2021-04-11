Want to create COVID-proof portfolio? Here is what experts suggest

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After around a year of lockdown, the fear of Coronavirus is still around and imposition of lockdown is still hitting the headlines. When it comes to one's portfolio, fear of job and business loss is still oscillating in the minds of a common man. According to tax and investment experts, to counter such financial crisis emerged post-COVID-19 pandemic, there is need for some changes in one's portfolio. They said that COVID-19 has taught that needs liquidity in one's portfolio to sustain around 9 month to one year. They went on to add that one should focus on liquidity instead of growth and invest in debt mutual funds and fixed deposits so that in case there is financial emergency, one can liquidate one's money in quick time.

Advising investors to invest in Fixed Deposits and debt mutual funds; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) and debt mutual funds are most suitable liquid funds that one can liquidate any time when there is any kind of financial crisis. In fact, one should have 20-25 per cent of the net portfolio in such liquid funds that can help sustain around a year when there is any COVID-19 like financial crisis."

Solanki said that COVID-19 is a global crisis and its impact on one's income will be long-term. So, even when there is long-term investment, one's tax saving options should not be more than 10 per cent of the net long-term investments.

