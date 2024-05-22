Want to double your money in 72 months? Key risks you should be aware of
Some NBFCs offer non-convertible debentures promising a high rate of return. Read further to know if it is advisable to get tempted by investment options assuring to double your money in 72 months
Some financial institutions offer non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a promise of high rate of return on your investment. These returns are certainly far higher than the regular risk-free investments — bank fixed deposits, for instance. However, prospective investors must remember that these high interest investments usually carry a certain degree of risk at the same time.