Want to earn more than FD, NSC? Invest in 100% risk-free RBI bonds
RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are government-backed savings instruments that offer Indian investors a secure investment with a competitive interest rate. The interest rate is linked to the prevailing interest rate of the National Saving Certificate (NSC) with a spread of 35 basis points
RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds are government-backed savings instruments tailored to offer Indian investors a secure investment with a competitive interest rate. Unlike fixed-rate bonds, the interest rate on RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds is not fixed during its maturity tenure. The interest rate is linked to the prevailing interest rate of the National Saving Certificate (NSC) with a spread of 35 basis points (bps).