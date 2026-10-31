Want to get better with money in your 20s? Dave Ramsey says personal finance is 80% behaviour and only 20% knowledge

If you are in your early 20s or 30s, the problem may not always be how much you earn or how well you understand financial products. Your everyday money habits, including saving, borrowing, and spending, can play an equally important role in determining your financial well-being.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey believes that managing money is largely about behaviour rather than financial knowledge. “Personal finance is 80% behavior. It’s only 20% head knowledge,” he said.

Ramsey is the founder and CEO of Ramsey Solutions, where he has helped people take control of their finances since 1992. He is also a nine-time national bestselling author and host of The Ramsey Show. Having worked his way out of bankruptcy and millions of dollars in debt, he advocates practical money habits to help people build financial stability.

According to a 16 July 2026, blog post on Ramsey Solutions, there are five financial foundations that teenagers should follow, reflecting Dave Ramsey's money philosophy.

1. Build an emergency fund The first step is to build an emergency savings cushion instead of relying on credit whenever an unexpected expense arises. As Dave Ramsey likes to say, “An emergency fund turns a crisis into an inconvenience.”

For example, a young couple could start by setting aside ₹5,000 as an initial emergency buffer and gradually increase it based on monthly expenses. The objective is to have money readily available for medical bills, or other urgent needs.

2. Get out and stay out of debt Ramsey Solutions advocates avoiding unnecessary borrowing rather than treating loans as a normal part of everyday spending. “The goal isn’t just to get out of debt. It’s to never start,” according to the post.

For instance, instead of using a credit card to finance a ₹30,000 purchase, consider saving towards it if the expense is not urgent.

3. Pay cash for your car Ramsey Solutions encourages people to avoid taking car loans and paying interest through monthly instalments.

For example, someone planning to buy a ₹6 lakh car could save towards the purchase rather than committing to a long-term EMI. This can leave more room in the monthly budget for other financial goals.

4. Pay cash for college Ramsey advocates planning education expenses through savings, scholarships, and part-time work rather than depending entirely on education loans.

“Student loans have been called good debt and accepted as normal. But the truth is that student loans cost more than time and added interest—they cost your teen opportunity.”

5. Build wealth and give The final foundation is about investing early, building wealth and giving consistently. According to Ramsey Solutions, “A teen who learns to invest early and give consistently doesn't just end up wealthy. They end up free.”

Why should these five money habits be followed in order? According to Ramsey Solutions, the five financial foundations are not independent money lessons that can be followed in any order. Each step builds on the previous one, helping teenagers develop better financial habits gradually.

For instance, someone who saves for a car without first building an emergency fund may struggle to meet unexpected repair expenses. Similarly, a teenager who has not developed the habit of avoiding debt may find it difficult to resist taking out student loans to pay for college.

“The teenage years are the best time to build these habits—not because the stakes are low, but because your teen is still home with you,” the post noted.

Ultimately, Ramsey's 80:20 philosophy highlights that for teenagers, learning about money is only the starting point; developing the discipline to save, avoid unnecessary debt, plan expenses, and invest early is what can help them build a stronger financial future.