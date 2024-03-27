Can you improve your CIBIL score in a month? MintGenie answers
Making timely payments is imperative. It is vital to pay your current debt and make sure that all your EMIs and credit card dues are paid on time going forward. Even one missed payment can significantly impact your score.
It is highly unlikely to see a considerable change in your CIBIL score in just one month. It can be quite challenging as it usually takes time and financial behaviour to positively impact your credit score. However, there are a number of steps one can take to improve the credit score quicker.