Want to invest in foreign stocks? Keep in mind the added costs and hassle.
SummaryThere are foreign exchange fees and brokerage costs associated with investing overseas, not to mention cumbersome disclosure rules.
Investing in overseas markets is a great way of diversifying your portfolio. By spreading investments across countries, you can mitigate risks associated with domestic market concentration and benefit from growth opportunities in different regions. It also allows you to tap sectors and industries that may not be well-represented in India, making for a more balanced and resilient portfolio.