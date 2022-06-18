Want to invest in Gold? Here are 4 best ways

Want to invest in Gold? Here are 4 best ways3 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 09:59 AM IST
- Gold has traditionally been regarded as a superior investment asset. It has become a safe haven for investors all around the world in recent years. Gold, in particular, possesses all of the characteristics that a traditional investor seeks in an asset class. Investing in gold has always shown to be a successful approach to combat inflation. Is there, however, a better way to go about it? Let's have a look.