Want to invest in gold? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has a suggestion

In the wake of rising gold prices, investors are mulling to invest in the precious metal. As gold investment is not restricted to physical gold only, people invest in electronic and paper gold as well. So, for those gold investors, who want to invest in other than physical gold option, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has an old suggestion. In an old tweet, Zerodha founder said that Sovereign Gold Bond followed by gold ETF and gold mutual funds should be preferred to digital gold. He said that by choosing Sovereign Gold Bond, gold ETF and gold mutual funds ahead of digital gold an investor will be able to save an additional 5 per cent difference on buying and selling of gold.

