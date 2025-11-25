Want to invest in US stocks? Here are four popular ways Indian investors can buy giants like Google and Tesla

Through mutual funds, local brokers and GIFT City – there are several routes to invest in American companies and stock markets. We list out the key points here

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated25 Nov 2025, 11:00 PM IST
There are several ways to invest in overseas stock markets including that of USA
There are several ways to invest in overseas stock markets including that of USA

Indian investors typically focus on domestic stocks, either directly through the stock market or indirectly through mutual funds. However, many wish to invest in US giants like Google, Tesla, NVIDIA, or Meta.

At the 'Mint Horizons' event in October, several experts noted that investors miss out on major potential gains by restricting investments to India alone. Let's explore the various ways to invest in American stocks.

Also Read | US stock market not in bubble territory, says Marcellus' head of global equities

Invest in US stocks

There are a few ways to get exposure to companies like Alphabet and Amazon:

I. Domestic brokers with access to US markets: You can open an account with a platform partnered with US brokers. This is a convenient way to buy US stocks. However, it often involves high currency conversion fees (INR to USD).

II. Foreign brokers: You can invest directly via international platforms that accept Indian investors. This suits investors with deep pockets, as the minimum investment is usually high. Examples include TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers.

III. GIFT City platforms: Another route is through GIFT (Gujarat International Financial Services) brokers offering US access. This option is gradually gaining popularity among retail investors. For example, Marcellus Investment Managers recently launched a NASDAQ ETF in GIFT City to meet this growing demand.

IV. Mutual Funds: A popular and accessible option is to invest in Indian mutual funds (ETFs or Fund of Funds) that invest in US stocks or indices like NASDAQ or S&P 500.

Examples of Indian US-Focused Funds:

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF; Aditya Birla Sun Life NASDAQ 100 FOF; Axis NASDAQ 100 FoF; Edelweiss US Technology Equity FoF; Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF FoF and Kotak Nasdaq 100 FOF.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

MoneyPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWant to invest in US stocks? Here are four popular ways Indian investors can buy giants like Google and Tesla
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.