Want to invest in the US markets? These 12 mutual funds have exposure to American stocks

With Donald Trump winning the US Presidential Elections 2024, investing in the US stocks has suddenly become sought after. The S&P 500 briefly surpassed the 6,000-mark and closed with its biggest weekly percentage gain in a year, reported Reuters.

This has prompted several Indian investors to start exploring options to invest in the US markets. There are several mutual funds in India which invest in either foreign securities or overseas mutual funds.

It is noteworthy that the Sebi recently released a circular permitting Indian mutual funds to invest in overseas funds or unit trusts, which have an exposure to Indian stocks as long as the exposure is limited to 25 percent of total asset size. Through this regulation, Sebi aims to ease investments in overseas mutual funds and bring transparency to investments.

If the exposure goes beyond 25 per cent, an observance period of six months from the date of publicly available information of such a breach will be allowed for the Indian mutual fund scheme to rebalance the assets.

These are some of Indian funds that invest in US markets Aditya Birla Sun Life NASDAQ 100 FOF 2. Axis NASDAQ 100 FoF

3. Bandhan US Equity FoF

4. DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund

5. Edelweiss US Technology Equity FoF

6. Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund

7. Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund

8. Invesco India - Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF FoF

9. Kotak Nasdaq 100 FOF

10. Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF

11. Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF FoF

12. Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF

Can you invest in US stocks or mutual funds? Mutual funds which invest in the foreign securities stopped accepting fresh deposits in April 2022, and fund of funds (FOFs) which invest in ETFs listed in foreign stock markets stopped taking fresh investments from April 2024.

This happened because mutual funds in India are restricted to invest only up to $7 billion cumulatively into the foreign stocks, and up to $1 billion collectively into exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed abroad.

Therefore, most fund houses have stopped accepting fresh deposits into these US-centric schemes.

