Navneet Jain made his first-ever investment recently, thanks to an app he now uses regularly. This app automatically rounds off payments he makes on purchases and invests the “change" from each transaction in an asset. For instance, if Jain places a food order for ₹473 , the Jar app would round it off to ₹480 and automatically invest the ₹7 “change" in digital gold. “This app is my gateway to the investment world," said Jain, who is 28.

Automated micro-investment apps such as Jar are helping young earners like Jain to build a habit of investing regularly by setting aside a tiny amount on their behalf.

“A habit is formed when you remove as much friction as possible from a user’s everyday routine. We have completely automated the process to make investing seamless for young earners," said Nishchay A.G., co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Jar.

This week, fintech startup Niyo launched a similar service called Invest the Change, which allows users to round off their spends such as cab fare, subscriptions and fund transfers to the next 10, 50 or 100 and invest the spare change into a mutual fund available on the company’s platform.

How it works: All that a user has to do is select the nearest round-off amount and enable auto-debit on the app. The platform will accordingly invest the change, which can be as low as ₹1, with each spend.

“This is a one-time set-up. The user can turn the feature off any time he wants," said Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO, Niyo.

While Niyo tracks transactions made only through its savings account NiyoX, Jar sifts through the user’s SMS inbox to detect all types of spends. Besides investing the change, users can also set up a fixed daily investment, just like a systematic investment plan (SIP).

Take the case of Jain, who invests ₹100 daily, which is over and above the money that gets deducted from his spends.

Both companies offer the service free of cost. Investing in digital gold through Jar attracts GST of 3% as the gold provider, which is SafeGold in this case, buys physical gold equivalent to the invested amount on the user’s behalf.

“Though SafeGold is the provider, the gold is actually backed by an RBI-regulated trustee—IDBI in this case— so the investment is completely safe," said Nishchay.

“Investing through these apps can be a good start for young earners. When they see their savings grow, they will be motivated to invest seriously," said New Delhi-based financial planner Amit Suri.

