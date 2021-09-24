Want to invest loose change? There’s an app for that

Navneet Jain made his first-ever investment recently, thanks to an app he now uses regularly. This app automatically rounds off payments he makes on purchases and invests the “change" from each transaction in an asset. For instance, if Jain places a food order for ₹473 , the Jar app would round it off to ₹480 and automatically invest the ₹7 “change" in digital gold. “This app is my gateway to the investment world," said Jain, who is 28.