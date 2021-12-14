If the investment horizon is longer, go for Post Office schemes such as National Savings Certificates, Kisan Vikas Patras and the Monthly Income Scheme. They offer higher rates than bank deposits and are completely safe. You can even consider investing in RBI Floating Rate Bonds. These seven-year bonds offer an interest of 35 basis points above the prevailing NSC rate. The current rate is 7.15% but this will change if there is a change in the small savings rate. However, given the public uproar against a cut in small savings interest rates in April 2021, it seems unlikely that the government will cut rates anytime soon.