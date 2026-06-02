Want to purchase an SUV? Here's how SIPs can help you build corpus — Check how much you need to invest each month

Smart financial planning requires an assessment of your current finances, risk tolerance, and future goals. It includes calculating your savings, investments and retirement fund before making investment decisions to ensure long-term stability and meet your financial targets. To be sure, investors may need to consult with a financial expert to conduct a detailed analysis of your financial goals over the short-, medium- and long-term.
Thus, if you plan to purchase an SUV in the next two to five years, here's how you can use the Systematic investment plan (SIP) to build adequate corpus. Notably, given the rising input costs, geopolitical pressures, taxes and inflationary factors, car prices may fluctuate, but you can use current prices for an estimated amount.
As of June 2026, the average prices of an SUVs in India ranges between ₹6 lakh for the basic models to upwards of ₹24 lakh depending on the features and luxury brand. Taking a mid-point estimate of ₹14 lakh, here's how much you will have to invest into an SIP to afford this over a two-, three-or five-year period.
Usually, car purchases are considered short-term goals (less than three years) alongside home renovation, building a emergency fund, and vacation planning. Options apart from SIPs include investment in debt mutual funds, fixed deposits, liquid funds or recurring deposits to meet these goals.
An SIP is a realistic option for most retail investors to build significant wealth through mutual funds. It allows investors to invest a fixed amount monthly into their preferred mutual fund scheme(s) and helps build wealth through the power of compounding.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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