Want to retire early? Here's how F.I.R.E strategy can help — We calculate corpus you will need

Retiring early is an ever-growing dream for a number of young professionals in India and around the world, as the ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ or FIRE method has evolved from a niche movement to more mainstream mass appeal.
The recent Bharosa Talks: India Retirement Index Study 6.0 (IRIS 6.0) report noted that as many as 7 in 10 urban Indians said they would exit the workforce early if money were no concern. However, only 11% of those surveyed were confident their retirement savings would actually last them a lifetime.
A movement among millennial, Gen Z, and younger workforce, FIRE is a financial movement that calls for reducing expenditure in order to enable extreme savings (up to 75% of income) and investments with the goal of building enough corpus to retire at a younger age.
The most basic FIRE calculation is where you multiply the current annual expense by 25 and assume that number as the goal needed to retire comfortably. Once retired, most withdraw 3-4% of their savings annually to cover expenses.
However, there are other iterations of the FIRE philosophy that have been developed as people look to tailor their savings to fit their goals. Here's a look at the other paths apart from the traditional FIRE strategy:
Using the common ‘25× rule’, here's how much you will need to accumulate to retire comfortably, at below illustrated income and lifestyle levels:
Depending on your financial needs and goals, you can focus more on cutting spend or maximising income. This can be done through bank fixed deposits, equity investments, SIPs, mutual funds, government savings schemes and other assets. With FIRE, while the guidelines exist, there is no rigid, ‘one size fits all’ — each person will have to mix, match and personalise their investment bucket to map out their own financial strategy.
Overall, in order to achieving your FIRE strategy will require a high savings rate, consistent investing over many years, increasing earning power, disciplined spending, and a long-term mindset. You must also take into account factors such as inflation, unexpected obligations, medical expenses, taxes, healthcare and insurance costs — especially if relying on a single source of income.
FIRE should not only help build financial independence but also enough wealth to give people greater freedom over when, how, and whether they work.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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