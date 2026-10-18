Want to retire early? How to split ₹1 lakh in monthly investments between short-term goals and FIRE, expert explains

For someone looking to retire early, deciding how much to invest towards financial independence and early retirement (FIRE) versus short-term financial goals can be a balancing act. While investing more today can help build a retirement corpus faster, goals such as buying a car, making a house down payment or funding other planned expenses also require money within a specific timeframe. Diverting too much towards either could mean delaying other goals or falling short of the retirement corpus needed to sustain a longer retirement.

The key is to calculate how much each goal requires and how soon the money will be needed, rather than follow a fixed allocation, says Jasmeet Singh, executive director at Anand Rathi Wealth.

For someone investing ₹70,000 or ₹1 lakh a month, the split between short-term goals and FIRE will depend on these requirements, as well as the time available to build the retirement corpus.

How much should you allocate to short-term goals and FIRE? Consider someone investing ₹70,000 a month who wants to buy a car worth ₹9.6 lakh in two years. If they have no existing savings for the purchase and do not account for investment returns, they would need to set aside ₹40,000 every month towards the car. The remaining ₹30,000 could go towards FIRE.

For someone investing ₹1 lakh a month, the allocation would depend on the cost and timeline of their other goals. Investors should first calculate the monthly contribution required for each goal and then divide their available savings accordingly, rather than follow a predetermined percentage.

The investment choice should also reflect when the money will be needed. Money earmarked for a goal within two years should ideally be kept in low-risk debt instruments, Singh says. This reduces the risk of market volatility affecting funds needed by a specific deadline.

For FIRE, investors with a long investment horizon and suitable risk appetite can consider an allocation of 80% equity and 20% debt. Within the equity portion, Singh suggests allocating 50-55% to large-cap funds, with the balance spread across mid-cap and small-cap funds, depending on risk capacity.

Why inflation matters when planning for FIRE Unlike a short-term purchase, early retirement requires a corpus that can support living expenses for 30-40 years or longer. Investors need to account for inflation, healthcare expenses and the lifestyle they want to maintain after leaving full-time employment.

At an assumed annual inflation rate of 6%, monthly expenses of ₹1 lakh today would rise to approximately ₹3.2 lakh in 20 years. This makes it important to estimate future expenses rather than base the FIRE target solely on current spending.

FIRE also means different things to different people. While some may want to stop working early, others may seek the financial freedom to start a business, travel extensively or pursue a less demanding lifestyle. The corpus required will depend on the life they want to lead.

Should young investors prioritise FIRE? Starting in one's 20s gives investments more time to benefit from compounding, but Singh says this does not mean sacrificing short-term goals or present-day quality of life.

The amount available to invest depends on income and living expenses. Someone living in Mumbai or Delhi may have higher expenses than someone in a smaller city, leaving less money available for investments. There is no single allocation that works for everyone.

Investors should start with an amount they can comfortably afford and gradually increase contributions as their income grows. They should also periodically review their FIRE target, monthly investments and asset allocation, particularly as financial responsibilities change.