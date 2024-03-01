Want to retire early? LIC Jeevan Dhara policy to come in handy for young couples

LIC's Jeevan Dhara policy caters to early retirement goals with financial security, flexible options, and tax benefits

﻿Looking to retire early? LIC's Jeevan Dhara policy could be a valuable tool, especially for young couples. This policy offers a range of benefits that align with the goals of those seeking early retirement. With its financial security, flexible options, tax benefits, and focus on early retirement planning, this policy can serve as a valuable asset in achieving the goal of financial independence and early retirement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC Jeevan Dhara-2 Plan 872 LIC of India has launched Jeevan Dhara-2 Plan 872, a new individual retirement savings plan. It's available for purchase starting January 22, 2024. The plan guarantees annuity payments from the start and offers 11 annuity options. Higher annuity rates are available for older ages, and policyholders have life cover during the deferment period.

LIC Jeevan Dhara-2 Plan 872: Key features 1)Wide range of annuity options to suit your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2)Flexibility to choose from:

-Regular Premium and Single Premium.

-Single Life Annuity and Joint Life Annuity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Available Deferment Period [from 5 years to 15 years (in case of Regular Premium) and from 1 year to 15 years (in case of Single Premium)] i.e. when to start annuity payments as per your requirements.

3)Mode of Annuity payments (yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, and monthly).

4)High Premium Incentive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5)Incentive for existing Policyholders/ Nominee/Beneficiaries of the Corporation.

6)Top-up Annuity i.e. Option to increase the annuity by paying an additional premium at any time during the Deferment Period.

7)Option to take death benefit as a lump sum, in the form of Annuitisation or instalments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8)Liquidity Option i.e. option to receive a lump-sum amount in return for a reduction in annuity payments and other benefits.

9) Advanced Annuity Option in case of Joint Life Annuity Options with Return of Premium i.e. option to the surviving Annuitant [on the first death (of either of the covered lives)] to withdraw the discounted cash value of annuity payable during the ‘Advance Annuity Period’ as a lump-sum.

Financial independence and retiring early (FIRE) The FIRE movement has gained many followers lately. It's about achieving financial independence and retiring early. Many in the corporate world aspire to this because of the demanding work culture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FIRE means being financially independent and retiring early. Its supporters focus on saving a large portion of their income, sometimes up to 70%. Through disciplined saving and investing, they aim to retire early and be financially free.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!