In today’s world of digital payments, credit cards are more than just a way to pay—they can help you save big when used smartly. A simple trick called "stacking" lets you combine multiple offers, discounts, and rewards to get the best deal on your purchases.

What is stacking? Stacking is all about using multiple savings options together to reduce your final bill. Think of it as layering discounts for maximum value.

The key components of stacking include:

●Bank & platform discounts– Banks often team up with brands to offer extra savings on specific merchants.

●Merchant offers & coupons– Stores frequently run their own promotions that can be combined with card benefits.

●Credit card rewards– Many cards offer cashback, reward points, or air miles on eligible spends.

●Wallet & UPI app discounts– Apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Amazon Pay provide cashback on transactions.

●Gift cards & vouchers– Buying discounted gift cards and using them for purchases can further increase savings.

How to apply stacking in everyday spending 1. Online shopping: Maximising festival & sale discounts Say you’re buying a smartphone worth ₹50,000. Instead of paying the full amount, you can stack savings like this:

● Use a credit card that offers extra rewards on online shopping (e.g., Axis Magnus, HDFC Infinia, AMEX Platinum).

● Look for bank offers—banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI often provide instant discounts during sales.

● Purchase an Amazon Pay Gift Card to get accelerated reward points via HDFC or AMEX Gyftr to earn extra reward points.

By combining these, you could save ₹8,000– ₹10,000 while earning reward points for future purchases.

2. Dining & travel: Enjoy luxury for less ●Dining: ○ Use EazyDiner, Zomato Gold, or Swiggy Dineout for upfront discounts.

○ Pay with premium credit cards (e.g., HDFC Diners Black, AMEX Platinum) to get extra cashback or rewards.

●Travel:

○ Buy travel vouchers via SmartBuy (HDFC) or AMEX Reward Multiplier to earn up to 10X points.

○ Use travel credit cards like Axis Atlas or SBI Air India Signature to get bonus miles or reward points.

○ Redeem earned points for hotel stays or flight upgrades instead of paying cash.

While stacking can help you save, be mindful of these points:

Check terms & conditions– Some offers cannot be combined, and cashback limits may apply.

Rewards capping– Some credit cards have limits on bonus rewards—either by capping the maximum rewards you can earn or restricting them to specific transaction amounts.

Avoid extra fees– Some wallets charge fees when you pay with a credit card.

Use rewards before they expire– Gift cards, points, and discounts often come with expiry dates.

Conclusion Stacking offers is a smart way to get the most out of your spending. Instead of using just one discount, layer multiple benefits to make your money go further. Whether you’re shopping, dining, or traveling, the trick is not just to spend less, but to spend wisely.