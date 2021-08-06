Want to sell house. It still not registered but have builder buyer agreement.

However even if the buyer does not agree to it, you can still go ahead with the deal and deposit the full payment in your joint bank account. There would not be any problem from income tax department as long as you are able to prove that the property was fully funded by you and name of your wife was included for the purpose of succession. Since you are including full capital gains in your income, there is no reason for the income tax department to object to it. As far as credit for tax is concerned, there is provision in the ITR form where you can claim the credit for tax deducted in the name of your wife and is reflecting in her form no, 26AS.

