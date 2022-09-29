Want to send money abroad? Know the benefits of LRS

While the LRS limit applies at an individual level, family members can club together their permissible limits. Agarwala says RBI has now specifically permitted pooling of funds for the purchase of immovable property outside India. “So, if I purchase a property for $4,00,000, then I can remit $2,50,000 and the balance can be remitted by my wife. After the recent amendment, she need not be a co-owner in the property."