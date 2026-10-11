Want to start fresh SIP or make a lump-sum investment in international mutual funds? Check which FoFs are open

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios through international mutual funds have limited options for starting fresh SIPs or making lump-sum investments, as restrictions on fresh investments continue across much of the category.

PGIM India has recently reopened lump-sum investments in its Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Funds (FoF), which invests in an overseas mutual fund that focuses on global real estate securities.

For investors, the distinction matters: a scheme accepting lump-sum investments may not permit fresh SIP registrations, and a fund that allows SIPs may still impose limits on how much an investor can put in. Here is what investors need to know before considering these options.

Which international mutual funds currently accept fresh investments? According to the latest information available, only these six schemes are open right now. The table summarises their current lump-sum and new SIP status.

International Funds Fresh Lump-sum investments New SIP registrations Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF Open Open PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF Open Shut Invesco India Pan European Equity FoF Shut Open Invesco India Global Equity Income FoF Shut Open Invesco India Global Consumer Trends FoF Shut Open Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoF Shut Open Source: Groww’s list of international funds; Direct plans, latest app list as of 11 October 2026.

PGIM India reopened lump-sum investments in its Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF on October 8. However, fresh SIP registrations in the scheme remained suspended as of October 11.

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF is the only fund that is open for both fresh lump-sum investments and new SIP registrations.

Three Invesco India schemes — Pan European Equity FoF, Global Equity Income FoF and Global Consumer Trends FoF — are accepting new SIP registrations, with a daily investment limit of ₹10 lakh per PAN. However, their lump-sum investment facilities remained closed.

As of October 11, Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoF is also accepting fresh SIP registrations. Its lump-sum investment facility remained closed.

Investors should note that a scheme accepting fresh SIP registrations may not necessarily permit one-time investments. The available investment options and applicable limits can differ across schemes and may change as fund houses update their policies.

Also Read | International mutual funds: Check which schemes are open for fresh investments

Why do international funds keep opening and closing? Restrictions on international mutual funds are linked to regulatory limits on overseas investments by Indian mutual funds. These limits determine how much fund houses can invest in foreign securities and can affect their ability to accept additional subscriptions.

Indian mutual funds are subject to an industry-wide overseas investment limit of $7 billion, while the limit for an individual mutual fund is $1 billion.

When a fund house reaches its applicable investment ceiling, it may suspend fresh subscriptions to avoid exceeding the permitted limit. If investment capacity becomes available later, the fund may reopen to new money. This can happen when overseas holdings are sold, investors redeem their units or the value of the fund's foreign investments declines.