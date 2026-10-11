Want to start fresh SIP or make a lump-sum investment in international mutual funds? Check which FoFs are open

Looking to diversify your portfolio through international mutual funds? Fresh investment options remain limited, with fund houses imposing different restrictions on SIPs and lump-sum investments. Here’s what investors should know before putting money into overseas-focused FoFs.

Sheetal Goel
Published11 Oct 2026, 11:44 PM IST
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Want to start a fresh SIP or make a lump-sum investment in international mutual funds? Check which FoFs are open. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Want to start a fresh SIP or make a lump-sum investment in international mutual funds? Check which FoFs are open. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios through international mutual funds have limited options for starting fresh SIPs or making lump-sum investments, as restrictions on fresh investments continue across much of the category.

PGIM India has recently reopened lump-sum investments in its Global Select Real Estate Securities Fund of Funds (FoF), which invests in an overseas mutual fund that focuses on global real estate securities.

For investors, the distinction matters: a scheme accepting lump-sum investments may not permit fresh SIP registrations, and a fund that allows SIPs may still impose limits on how much an investor can put in. Here is what investors need to know before considering these options.

Which international mutual funds currently accept fresh investments?

According to the latest information available, only these six schemes are open right now. The table summarises their current lump-sum and new SIP status.

International FundsFresh Lump-sum investmentsNew SIP registrations
Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoFOpenOpen
PGIM India Global Select Real Estate Securities FoFOpenShut
Invesco India Pan European Equity FoFShutOpen
Invesco India Global Equity Income FoFShutOpen
Invesco India Global Consumer Trends FoFShutOpen
Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoFShutOpen

Source: Groww’s list of international funds; Direct plans, latest app list as of 11 October 2026.

PGIM India reopened lump-sum investments in its Global Select Real Estate Securities FoF on October 8. However, fresh SIP registrations in the scheme remained suspended as of October 11.

Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF is the only fund that is open for both fresh lump-sum investments and new SIP registrations.

Also Read | Bank FD rates Oct 2026: Pre- vs post-tax returns across HDFC, ICICI, SBI and PNB

Three Invesco India schemes — Pan European Equity FoF, Global Equity Income FoF and Global Consumer Trends FoF — are accepting new SIP registrations, with a daily investment limit of 10 lakh per PAN. However, their lump-sum investment facilities remained closed.

As of October 11, Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoF is also accepting fresh SIP registrations. Its lump-sum investment facility remained closed.

Investors should note that a scheme accepting fresh SIP registrations may not necessarily permit one-time investments. The available investment options and applicable limits can differ across schemes and may change as fund houses update their policies.

Also Read | International mutual funds: Check which schemes are open for fresh investments

Why do international funds keep opening and closing?

Restrictions on international mutual funds are linked to regulatory limits on overseas investments by Indian mutual funds. These limits determine how much fund houses can invest in foreign securities and can affect their ability to accept additional subscriptions.

Indian mutual funds are subject to an industry-wide overseas investment limit of $7 billion, while the limit for an individual mutual fund is $1 billion.

When a fund house reaches its applicable investment ceiling, it may suspend fresh subscriptions to avoid exceeding the permitted limit. If investment capacity becomes available later, the fund may reopen to new money. This can happen when overseas holdings are sold, investors redeem their units or the value of the fund's foreign investments declines.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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