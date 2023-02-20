Want to take a career break? Know the key financial aspects
Financial preparedness and a sufficiently large emergency fund are very important before you take that break
Have you ever felt the need for a career break but dismissed it as a luxury that not everyone can afford? Well, you are not alone. And those who have taken such a break would probably say it’s one hard decision to take, especially from a financial perspective.
