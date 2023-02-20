Want to take a career break? Know the key financial aspects

Mint spoke to a few individuals who took a career break, either planned or unplanned, and, here is what they had to share. First, they have no regrets about taking a break; second, not earning any income can make life difficult—more than one can imagine; third, financial anxiety or losing a say in the family on financial matters is for real; fourth, the support of your family, particularly your partner, is crucial during this phase; fifth, one must prepare for lower income on resuming one’s career; and last, financial preparedness is a must.

