Want to take a home loan overdraft facility? Here are its pros and cons
Home loan overdraft facility offers flexibility and potential interest savings by allowing prepayment towards the principal. However, it may lead to elevated interest rates, risk of overspending, loss of interest income, and is not suitable for everyone.
A home loan overdraft facility can have both positive and negative aspects. Excess funds held in the overdraft account function similarly to a prepayment towards the outstanding principal, thereby decreasing the overall interest cost of the home loan.