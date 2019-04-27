Want to travel? Don’t borrow for it

Mumbai: Where are you going next? What are your travel plans for this year? These friendly questions often crop up during conversations with friends and family. As more and more Indians are taking holidays or vacations at regular intervals, it is obvious that someone in your friend circle is likely to travel every month. Many tend to give into the peer pressure or feel the urge to travel just because everyone else is. Vacations are good and everyone should have the option to take regular breaks. However, it is important to keep an eye on the travel cost. Here is how you should plan your travel kitty and why taking a loan to travel is a bad option.

Don’t borrow to travel

Financial planners suggest that you should not take a loan for any expenses, including travel. Travel loans are basically personal loans. As these loans are unsecured ones, the interest rates are higher and can usually range between 12-20% per annum. You also have to pay a processing fee which is 1-2% of the loan amount. Say, you need ₹2 lakh to travel to London. At an interest rate of 15% for a tenure of two years, you will end up paying ₹2.37 lakh- ₹32,000 as interest and ₹4,000 as processing fee at 2% of the loan amount. In case you fail to repay the loan on time, you will have to pay a penalty and it will also have a negative impact on your credit score which can be harmful for your future borrowings.

Save and spend

Instead of borrowing, you can save money. For the same trip, which costs ₹2 lakh, you can start by setting aside ₹16,700 every month and without putting it in any financial instrument, you will have ₹2 lakh in a year.

If you put the amount in a recurring deposit which gives you 8% return, you will need to put ₹15,958 aside. If the trip is two years away, you need to put aside ₹7,660 to reach the target amount, without factoring in inflation. Instead of giving in to instant gratification, delay your trip so that you have enough money.