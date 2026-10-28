Want to update your Aadhaar photo or address? Check list of UIDAI charges for biometric and demographic changes

Aadhaar update fees depend on the type of change, age and method used. Biometric updates are free for specified age groups, while demographic and document updates incur a fee. Check the deadlines for free biometric, email and online document updates before applying.

Sheetal Goel
Published28 Oct 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Want to update your photo or address in Aadhaar? Check the list of UIDAI charges for biometric, demographic changes. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Want to update your photo or address in Aadhaar? Check the list of UIDAI charges for biometric, demographic changes. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Aadhaar holders who want to update their biometric details, correct personal information, or submit supporting documents should check the applicable rules, as fees and deadlines vary by update type and method.

The applicable fee also depends on the Aadhaar holder's age and whether multiple details are updated together. Certain services are also available free of charge for a limited period.

Here is a breakdown of the rules for biometric, demographic and document updates, including the applicable fees and deadlines.

When can you update Aadhaar biometrics for free?

Biometric updates involve updating the fingerprints, iris scan and photograph registered with Aadhaar. Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) are required when a child turns 5 and again at 15.

  • Children aged 5 to 7 years: The first biometric update is free.
  • Individuals aged 15 to 17 years: The first or second biometric update within this age group is free.
  • Children aged 7 to 15 years: The temporary fee waiver is applicable till 30 September 2027.
  • Other cases: A biometric update costs 125.

To qualify for the free service, each MBU must be completed as a standalone transaction and cannot be combined with any other Aadhaar service in the same transaction.

Also Read | Aadhaar linked to your bank account and SIM? Here's what UIDAI knows about you

What are charges for updating Aadhaar demographic details?

Demographic updates cover changes to personal information recorded in Aadhaar. These include the name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number and email address.

The fee depends on whether the demographic update is carried out alongside a biometric update or separately.

  • Along with a biometric update: The demographic update is free. For example, if you visit an Aadhaar centre to update your fingerprints and photograph (except MBU) and also correct your address, you will not have to pay a separate fee for the demographic update.
  • Separately: If you update demographic details without a biometric update, the fee is 75.
  • Email address update through the Aadhaar app: This service is free until 31 December 2026.

How much does Aadhaar document updating cost?

Document updates involve submitting proof of identity and proof of address to verify the name, gender, date of birth and address recorded in Aadhaar. These documents help ensure that valid proofs support the details in the Aadhaar record.

The fee varies depending on the channel used:

  • Online through the myAadhaar portal: Free until 14 June 2027.
  • At an Aadhaar centre: 75.

Also Read | Buying lab-grown diamond jewellery this Karva Chauth? Know the costs and taxes

Are there any charges for Aadhaar enrolment?

No, Aadhaar enrolment is completely free of charge for individuals of all age groups, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

UIDAIAadhaarIndia
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceWant to update your Aadhaar photo or address? Check list of UIDAI charges for biometric and demographic changes
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.