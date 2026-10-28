Want to update your Aadhaar photo or address? Check list of UIDAI charges for biometric and demographic changes

Aadhaar holders who want to update their biometric details, correct personal information, or submit supporting documents should check the applicable rules, as fees and deadlines vary by update type and method.
The applicable fee also depends on the Aadhaar holder's age and whether multiple details are updated together. Certain services are also available free of charge for a limited period.
Here is a breakdown of the rules for biometric, demographic and document updates, including the applicable fees and deadlines.
Biometric updates involve updating the fingerprints, iris scan and photograph registered with Aadhaar. Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) are required when a child turns 5 and again at 15.
To qualify for the free service, each MBU must be completed as a standalone transaction and cannot be combined with any other Aadhaar service in the same transaction.
Demographic updates cover changes to personal information recorded in Aadhaar. These include the name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number and email address.
The fee depends on whether the demographic update is carried out alongside a biometric update or separately.
Document updates involve submitting proof of identity and proof of address to verify the name, gender, date of birth and address recorded in Aadhaar. These documents help ensure that valid proofs support the details in the Aadhaar record.
The fee varies depending on the channel used:
No, Aadhaar enrolment is completely free of charge for individuals of all age groups, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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