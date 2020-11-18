Want to withdraw SBI FD before maturity? Know penalty charges and other rules

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most preferred saving tools in India. Bank FDs offer a wide range of tenures to choose from, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years. Fixed deposits can be broadly categorised into two types – FDs with premature withdrawal and FDs without premature withdrawal. In case of any crisis, depositors can opt for easy premature withdrawal from their fixed deposits. However, a certain amount may be required to be paid by the depositor as a penalty to the bank.
Here are key things to know about SBI's premature withdrawal rules for fixed deposits (FDs):
-For premature withdrawal from SBI FDs up to ₹5 lakh, customers are required to pay a penalty of 0.50 per cent across all maturities.
-For premature withdrawal from SBI fixed deposits above ₹ 5 lakh but below ₹1 crore, the bank has fixed the penalty at 1 per cent for all tenors.
-No interest will be paid on deposits which remain for a period of less than 7 days.
SBI latest FD interest rates
SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% .Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 4.9% now instead of 5.1%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. These rates are with effect from 10 September.
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens
SBI offers 80 bps higher to senior citizens on deposits maturing in five years and more. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme - SBI Wecare', then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.