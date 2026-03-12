When war creates panic, smart investors look for opportunities

Shyam Sekhar
3 min read12 Mar 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Whenever conflict erupts, markets recoil first. (HT)
When conflict rattles markets, fear dominates, but smart investors see beyond the headlines.

War is the last thing stock markets want. Yet history shows that equity investors cannot escape its consequences, or its opportunities.

Whenever conflict erupts, markets recoil first. Fear spreads quickly as investors try to assess the economic damage, disruptions to trade and the ripple effects on growth and inflation. Uncertainty becomes the dominant force, pushing valuations lower and volatility higher.

But markets have a long memory, and so do investors.

I was new to the markets when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. Stock prices fell sharply, but what looked like chaos at the time felt like walking into a candy store. Companies I had always wanted to own suddenly traded at irresistible valuations. Investments made during that period went on to deliver exceptional returns.

It may sound strange, even uncomfortable, to frame war as an opportunity. Wars destroy lives, disrupt economies and scar nations for years. But markets, by their nature, eventually begin to price the world beyond the conflict.

Nations often enter wars even when they can scarcely afford them. They end wars for the same reason. When the economic and political costs become unsustainable, conflicts eventually wind down.

Panic before clarity

The current war in West Asia will likely follow a similar pattern. It will continue until the main players conclude that the costs outweigh any possible gains. Victory, in many cases, is declared when losses can no longer be sustained.

In the meantime, markets remain gripped by uncertainty. Oil supply fears, geopolitical escalation and economic disruptions are driving sharp swings in equity valuations. Investors, understandably, hesitate to take risks until there is greater clarity on how events will unfold.

The phase between the outbreak of conflict and the emergence of a clearer path forward is typically when market panic is at its peak.

Panic rarely operates with precision. Sectors perceived to be vulnerable often see valuations collapse far more than fundamentals justify, while relatively insulated sectors fall in sympathy. Investors sell first and calculate later.

Such overreactions are common in wartime markets. Fear tends to push prices well below intrinsic value before rationality returns.

That appears to be the phase markets are entering now. With no visible end to the conflict and oil supply risks looming, volatility is rising and valuations are compressing across sectors.

Yet this is precisely the environment in which long-term opportunities begin to emerge.

Opportunity in fear

For investors able to look beyond immediate headlines, falling valuations can offer favourable entry points. In hindsight, some of the best investments are often made during periods of maximum uncertainty.

The challenge, of course, is psychological. When war dominates the news and economic risks seem to multiply by the day, it becomes difficult to think about the world beyond the present moment.

But equity investing demands exactly that.

Every war eventually ends. Reconstruction begins, economies stabilise and markets start to look ahead once again. By then, however, much of the easy opportunity has already passed.

The real test for investors is not what they do after the war ends—but what they do while the conflict is still unfolding.

Those who can look past the immediate turmoil and assess long-term outcomes—how trade patterns may shift, how inflation could evolve, and how growth may recover—are better placed to identify opportunities where risks are already priced in.

Markets eventually reward that clarity.

Every investor has access to the upside that follows a crisis. Yet only a few capture it. The difference often comes down to how one responds during periods of panic.

In times like these, the test is as much psychological as financial: overcoming fear, investing with conviction and maintaining confidence in the future.

Shyam Sekhar is the chief ideator and founder of ithought Financial Consulting LLP.

