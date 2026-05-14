Warren Buffett flags three dangerous trends for investors in 2026: ‘That’s not investing’

As markets scale record highs, Warren Buffett warned investors against turning ‘investing into gambling’. He says excessive greed and risk-taking are pushing asset prices into “very silly” territory.
At the sidelines of Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett said “We’ve never had people in a more gambling mood than now.”
Despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, investors have pushed several stocks to record highs. The S&P 500 has risen for six straight weeks and is hovering near an all-time high.
This provides context to his 1986 letter to shareholders where he described fear and greed as “super-contagious diseases” - both cause markets to misprice securities. Stocks often become overvalued when investor greed runs high, and undervalued when fear dominates the market.
Buffett also point at two recent developments to show his concerns.
First is rise in one-day options trading. These contracts expire within the same trading session and hence allow traders to take highly leveraged bets on short-term market moves.
“That’s not investing. It’s not speculating. It’s gambling, just totally,” he told CNBC.
The second is the rise of prediction markets.
Speaking about the trend, Buffett pointed to the case of US Army soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who allegedly made over $400,000 on Polymarket using classified information tied to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The Justice Department later charged him with insider trading and fraud.
“And the quantity of those things is just incredible,” Buffett said to CNBC. “So we’ve never had people in a more gambling mood than now. But that doesn’t mean that investing is terrible. It does mean that prices for an awful lot of things will look very silly.”
Greg Abel earns wide praise from shareholders for his leadership and management abilities at Berkshire Hathaway, but the aura created by his predecessor and mentor Warren Buffett has begun to fade.
Empty seats and diminished crowds were noticeable throughout Berkshire's annual shareholder weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, the first since Abel succeeded Buffett as chief executive officer in January, according to Reuters' observations.
Abel presided at Berkshire's annual meeting in a downtown arena, without Buffett on stage, though the 95-year-old billionaire watched from the audience and spoke briefly there.
Shareholders came away impressed with Abel's knowledge of Berkshire's operations, which sprawl across many industries including insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing and retail.
But he's not the same draw as the Oracle of Omaha or late Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who died in 2023, who viewed themselves more as teachers when regaling shareholders in decades of prior meetings.
"I was a little bit disappointed," said Xiao Zhang, a private investor from Boston. "In previous years, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger sat on the stage, sharing their investing experiences and also life experiences and philosophies. This year, I didn't hear something like that."
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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