Warren Buffett’s 5 investing lessons every investor should know

Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after over 50 years. At 96, he will remain a director while his son Howard takes over. 

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
Published19 Sep 2026, 04:03 PM IST
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Warren Buffett Steps Down as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman After 50 Years
Warren Buffett Steps Down as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman After 50 Years

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most closely followed investors, is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after more than five decades at the helm. The 96-year-old billionaire, known for his value-investing philosophy and disciplined approach to wealth creation, will remain a director, while his son Howard Buffett takes over as chairman. His long investing career also offers timeless lessons for investors – think long term, stay disciplined, understand what you own and avoid making decisions based on short-term market noise. Here's a look at a few lessons every investor should learn from Warren Buffett

1. Buy good businesses at the right price

Buffett’s investing approach has always been straightforward: “Buy good businesses when their prices are low, stay on the sidelines when prices are too high and be patient with well-chosen picks.” This is the foundation of value investing that helped him to beat the stock markets for decades.

2. Be patient with your investments

Buffett and Charlie Munger followed a “take-it-slow and make-it-right approach to investing.” Buffett’s career was built around patience rather than constantly reacting to market movements.

“Not a day goes by that what I've learned about Warren doesn't affect me positively, both personally and financially,” said Todd Finkle, a retired professor.

3. Don’t get carried away by market greed or fear

Buffett’s famous advice remains one of his most widely followed lessons: “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” The principle reflects his approach of resisting market-wide excitement and panic rather than simply following the herd.

Also Read | Warren Buffett steps down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

4. Focus on avoiding permanent losses

Buffett’s core investing rules were summed up simply: “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1.” Or that “you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out,” referencing how tough times will quickly show who has been taking too much risk.

5. Be careful about who influences your decisions

Buffett has also stressed that the people around you can shape your life and decisions. His advice was: “Who you associate with is just enormously important.”

He added that people should not expect to “make every decision right,” but their lives would generally move in the direction of the people they work with, admire and become friends with.

Also Read | Who is Howard G Buffett? Warren Buffett's son to be Berkshire Hathaway Chairman

As Bob Miles, who has taught a college course about Buffett for 16 years, put it, people may initially be attracted to Buffett because of his investing success, “but I look at him more and more as kind of a guide toward how to live a successful life, whatever your talents happen to be.”

InvestingStock MarketBerkshire HathawayWarren Buffett
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