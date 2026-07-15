Warren Buffett says Alphabet bet was his call, admits ‘I made a mistake…’ | Why Berkshire is betting billions now?

Warren Buffett said that the decision to build Berkshire Hathaway's massive stake in Alphabet was his own, and incoming CEO Greg Abel had no role in it. "I initiated it," Buffett told CNBC in the first public explanation of how Alphabet became one of Berkshire's biggest technology holdings.
“I am not doing anything that he doesn’t approve of. He’s not doing anything I don’t approve of. We talk all the time, but he is the decider,” the Berkshire chairman added, referring to his CEO successor Abel.
Berkshire Hathaway added nearly 40 million shares of Alphabet stock in the first quarter, spending an estimated $13 billion. In June, Abel negotiated another deal to buy 28.6 million shares through a $10 billion private placement. Although Berkshire bought the shares at a discount, the stock subsequently sank below that level. This meant Abel could have bought even more shares in the open market at the same price
Buffett acknowledged in the interview that he “made a mistake” by not investing in Alphabet sooner.
At the 2012 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett and the late Vice Chairman Charlie Munger were asked whether they would consider investing in companies like Apple and Google (now Alphabet). While Buffett spoke highly of both businesses, he said, "I would not be at all surprised to see them be worth a lot more money 10 years from now, but I wouldn't want to buy either one of them."
"I think we can fairly say that other people will always understand those two companies better than we do," Munger added. "We have the reverse of an edge."
Buffett later reconsidered Apple as its stock became much cheaper. He stopped seeing it as just a technology company and instead viewed it as a consumer brand with strong pricing power. Between 2016 and 2018, Berkshire invested about $36 billion in Apple stock.
Speaking about Alphabet, he expressed regret for missing the company’s early rise. In 2018, he said he witnessed the strength of Google's advertising business through Geico, one of its early customers, but was unsure whether Google would remain the long-term winner
Advertising: Alphabet's advertising business is anchored by Google Search and YouTube. Despite all the jitters that AI platforms would hurt Search, Google has remained the go-to platform for online searches. In fact, AI has helped improve Search, a Motley Fool article explains
Meanwhile, YouTube continues to dominate ad-supported online video.
Cloud computing: Like the advertising business, cloud computing is also straightforward. Alphabet builds capacity and rents it to customers.
Alphabet is seeing strong demand for its cloud business, with its contracted backlog doubling from $230 billion to $460 billion by the end of the first quarter.
Buffett said that Alphabet and its rivals face a major challenge now: they need to spend heavily to stay competitive in the AI race.
“The real question with Google and all of its competitors now, because they’re all laying out hundreds of billions, and that’s real money,” Buffett said. “That’s the game they’re playing now. They weren’t playing that game with computer software.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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