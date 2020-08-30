Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, turns 90 on Sunday. Buffet, the world's third richest man, has a net worth of $86 billion. The chairman and the chief executive officer of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, was born in in Omaha, Nebraska in the United States on August 30, 1930. Buffett bought his first stock in 1941 at the age of 11. He filed his first income tax return when he was 13. He had bought a stake in a 40-acre farm in Omaha, Nebraska by the time he finished high school.