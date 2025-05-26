How WATER can put out the euphoria of FIRE - The key factor of early retirement
SummaryAiming for FI + Purpose or FI + Passion allows us not to retire from work but repurpose our energy. We shift from earning a livelihood to building a legacy. Productivity does not end – it evolves.
In recent years, the idea of FIRE – financial independence, retire early – has grown into a global movement. At its heart lies a simple yet powerful promise: save and invest wisely and escape the 9-to-5 grind decades before the traditional retirement age. For a generation grappling with burnout, rising living costs, and a craving for autonomy, the movement struck a deep chord.